Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.79.
Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
