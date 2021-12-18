Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.79.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.37. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,317,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,466,000 after buying an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,915,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,531,000 after buying an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

