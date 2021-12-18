Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.22) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.49% from the stock’s current price.

RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 777 ($10.27) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.26) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.40) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 530 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($8.59) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 704.27 ($9.31).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 496.30 ($6.56) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 456.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 922.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 310.54 ($4.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

