Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.22 or 0.08456280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,892.49 or 1.00053950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

