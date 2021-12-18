Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells C$76,446.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$76,446.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,230,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,726,748.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 1,900 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.56 per share, with a total value of C$8,664.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 5,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.40 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 1,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$6,006.00.

CVE:RUP opened at C$5.71 on Friday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.44 and a 52 week high of C$6.08. The firm has a market cap of C$999.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 20.96 and a current ratio of 20.98.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

