Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 621,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. 213,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.73%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

