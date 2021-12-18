S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on S&T in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on S&T in a report on Friday, November 5th.

SANT opened at €14.43 ($16.21) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.56. S&T has a 1 year low of €13.82 ($15.53) and a 1 year high of €24.20 ($27.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.77 million and a PE ratio of 15.69.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

