S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of S&T in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get S&T alerts:

SANT opened at €14.43 ($16.21) on Friday. S&T has a one year low of €13.82 ($15.53) and a one year high of €24.20 ($27.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.77 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.