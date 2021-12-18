SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $182,051.59 and approximately $369.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00031070 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,935,575 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

