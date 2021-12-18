salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 3.8% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,827 shares of company stock valued at $154,752,334 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.28. The company has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.