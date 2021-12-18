SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $650.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

SalMar ASA stock remained flat at $$61.90 during trading hours on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $71.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

