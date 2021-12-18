Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the period. Sandstorm Gold makes up approximately 1.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 0.11% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 678,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 57,354 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,568 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 621,800 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAND stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

SAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

