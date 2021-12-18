Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE BFS opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.68%.

In other news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $404,322 over the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

