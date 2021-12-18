Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Buys $16,200.00 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SVRA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

