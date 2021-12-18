SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt Sells 1,087 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $375.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.93 and its 200 day moving average is $341.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $381.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.