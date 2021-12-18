Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,452.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,430.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

