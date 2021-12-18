Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.05

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 176226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

