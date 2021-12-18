Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Shares Up 0.4%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 267 ($3.53). 343,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 429,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266 ($3.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 269.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

