Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 93.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,889 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

