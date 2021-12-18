Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.