Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.43.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.74. BRP has a 52-week low of $63.54 and a 52-week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $323,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $317,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of BRP by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 37.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

