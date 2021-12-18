Scott Gerald Meikle Sells 500 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LRCX opened at $669.17 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $622.18 and its 200-day moving average is $615.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $698.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

