Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

SCOTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF remained flat at $$72.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.