SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) is Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lessened its holdings in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 921,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,043 shares during the quarter. SEACOR Marine makes up 4.1% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in SEACOR Marine were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 53.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 111.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 38.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 586.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $83.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.42.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.44. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

