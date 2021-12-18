Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Down 45.8% in November

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOMLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,681. Secom has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Secom will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.