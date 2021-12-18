Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Senseonics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. 16,681,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,142,510. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 22.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.