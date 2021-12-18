Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Stephen Brad Cohen Sells 5,321 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Brad Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Stephen Brad Cohen sold 14,889 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $107,498.58.

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.63 million, a P/E ratio of -372.00 and a beta of 0.42. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRTS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.