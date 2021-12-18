Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MCRB opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $763.25 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 3.54.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

