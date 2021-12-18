Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak Sells 25,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calix alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00.

Calix stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Calix by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Calix by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Calix by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.