Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,300 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 372,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.6 days.

OTCMKTS SHPMF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

