Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,300 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 15th total of 372,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.6 days.
OTCMKTS SHPMF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.31.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.