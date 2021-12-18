Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,892.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,735.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

