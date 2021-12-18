Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sets New 1-Year High at $348.70

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $348.70 and last traded at $347.94, with a volume of 7386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $345.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.57.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.57. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.