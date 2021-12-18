Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report sales of $184.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.30 million to $188.60 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $73.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $625.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $629.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

SFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. 6,305,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,283. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $265.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after buying an additional 615,557 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after buying an additional 3,095,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after buying an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after buying an additional 366,208 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

