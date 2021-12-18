Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust makes up 1.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE LXP opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.