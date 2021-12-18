Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 278,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,164,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

HON opened at $205.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

