Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 1.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after buying an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,390,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,591,000 after buying an additional 394,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,437,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,105,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

VRT opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

