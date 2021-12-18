Shore Capital Reiterates Suspended Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reiterated their suspended rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.77. The stock has a market cap of £192.80 million and a P/E ratio of -16.13. Savannah Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28).

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

