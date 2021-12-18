Shore Capital Reiterates Suspended Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reiterated their suspended rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.77. The stock has a market cap of £192.80 million and a P/E ratio of -16.13. Savannah Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28).
Savannah Energy Company Profile
