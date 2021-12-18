Short Interest in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Decreases By 27.3%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,850,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 47,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

ATUS opened at $15.71 on Friday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

