Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Declines By 30.4%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 466,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BAK traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. 260,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Grupo Santander cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Braskem by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.