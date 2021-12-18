Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Declines By 44.1%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the November 15th total of 237,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 164,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,342. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

