Short Interest in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Rises By 29.0%

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CI traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $219.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,292. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after acquiring an additional 141,901 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.61.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.