Short Interest in CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Drops By 50.0%

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CNPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut CNP Assurances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:CNPAY opened at $12.47 on Friday. CNP Assurances has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

