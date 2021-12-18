Short Interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Expands By 73.2%

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CRHC opened at $9.84 on Friday. Cohn Robbins has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 2nd quarter worth $919,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,475,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 225,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,031 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

