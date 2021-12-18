Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Grows By 33.3%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 5,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Crowley purchased 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $139,020. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.91. 38,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 2.22. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

