Short Interest in Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Drops By 32.1%

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 244,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KOR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 46,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,926. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $400.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.25. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

