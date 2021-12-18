Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Grows By 72.2%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the November 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $10.54 on Friday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.46% and a return on equity of 114.21%. The company had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

