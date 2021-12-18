Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Grows By 50.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the November 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ETG stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,074. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth $230,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter worth $74,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

