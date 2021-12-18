Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Drops By 30.6%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the November 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 1,114,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 211.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 651,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 63.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 365,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 77,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 541,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,702. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $54.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

