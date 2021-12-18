Short Interest in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Declines By 46.7%

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fortis by 20.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 327.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,805,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,010,000 after buying an additional 1,383,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after buying an additional 560,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 520,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

