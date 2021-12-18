Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Grows By 78.2%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Galantas Gold stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Galantas Gold has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.78.
Galantas Gold Company Profile
See Also: Candlestick
