Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Grows By 78.2%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the November 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Galantas Gold stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. Galantas Gold has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

Galantas Gold Company Profile

Galantas Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral resource properties. The company focuses on gold extraction operations and concentrate processing procedures in Cavanacaw Mine. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

