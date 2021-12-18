Short Interest in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Grows By 31.3%

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BFIT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $27.61. 3,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

